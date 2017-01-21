Abdullah welcomes Trump commitment to troops in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 2:49 pm

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah welcomed Donald Trump’s commitment made to the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Abdullah pointed towards Trump’s telephone conversation with the US forces in Bagram and pledging support to their presence and fight against terrorism.

He said the commitment by President Trump was made considering the bilateral relations between Kabul and Washington which is based on principles and strong pillars of the mutual interests of the two nations.

The Chief Executive further added that he is hopeful that the relations and cooperation between the two countries will further enhance under the administration of President Trump.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday during a ceremony which was attended by thousands of people in Washington.

During a telephone conversation with President Ghani earlier in December last year, Trump had vowed to help unearth Afghanistan’s massive natural resources which include some of the world’s rare earth elements.

He had also pledged support to review Kabul’s requirements in security related issues and assist the Afghan government accordingly.

