Abdullah vows justice for slain Kandahar women at ‘any cost’

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 17 2016, 1:05 pm

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has vowed justice for the slain female security personnel of the Kandahar airport as he strongly condemned the brutal murder of the women.

“I strongly condemn the attack on innocent & armless women by coward and wild enemies in #Kandahar this morning,” Abdullah said in a statement posted in his Twitter.

Abdullah further added “This is not Islam. This is not something Afghans were taught in our culture. Afghans would never open fire on women.”

He said “We are committed to bringing these attackers to justice. whatever cost it takes, we will make them pay for it. It is a must!”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

According to the local officials, the women were shot dead as they were on their way to airport.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Samim Khpolwak said the women were travelling in a vehicle and were shot dead along with their driver in the vicinity of 4th police district of Kandahar city.

According to reports, the women were working for a private security firm which is contracted for the security of airports in the country.

