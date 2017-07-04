Abdullah urges political leaders to consider national interests after new coalition formation

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 11:52 am

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah has urged the political leaders to consider the national interests of the country, apparently gesturing towards the formation of the new political coalition.

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering organized to seek ways in boosting the security of the capital.

He also urged the people and protesters to take steps in accordance with the enforced laws of the country as he emphasized that the government is committed to bring reforms in the security sector.

The remarks by Abdullah came as a new political front was established last week consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition on Friday and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

The formation of the political front has attracted mixed reactions with the chairman of the Senate House Fazal Hadi Muslimyar saying earlier this week that the active government officials, specifically the leaders of the government can not operate both in the role of the opposition and the government in power, urging the members of the coalition to resign from the government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS