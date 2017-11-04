Abdullah urges political circles to consider national interests in their stances

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 2:44 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah urged the political circles to consider the national interests of the country while adopting a stance, warning that the situation of the country remains tense as the enemies attempt to misuse from the upheavals.

Speaking during the death anniversary of Syed Mustafa Kazemi, the Chief Executive said the political parties and coalitions should be very much specific and cautious while adopting a political stance so that the enemies are not given the chance to interfere and create chaos.

He also insisted that the districts council, parliamentary, and presidential elections should be organized on time and necessary steps should be taken to ensure the elections are organized in a transparent way.

The new political front was established around five months ago consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The coalition was formed after a series of deadly attacks rocked Kabul city late in May and earlier in June this year.

The members of the coalition are saying that they have come together under a single roof to help resolve the ongoing issues in the country.

It was expected that the new coalition will formally announce its presence during a large gathering in Kabul but no breakthrough has been in this regard so far.

