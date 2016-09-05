Abdullah talks about unity govt duration after recent tensions

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 05 2016, 10:49 am

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said the term of the government of national unity ends by completing its 5 years, reiterating the fact the government is valid for five years amid calls by certain formal officials and political figures to organize a Loya Jirga as per the agreement which led to the formation of the unity government.

The latest remarks by Abdullah followed weeks after tensions sparked among the unity government leaders following a controversial statement by Abdullah where he called President Ghani as unfit for the office.

However, Abdullah, during his speech at the Council of Ministers meeting, said issues still persist on the political level but insisted that opportunity is available to resolve them.

In other parts of his speech Abdullah pointed towards the preparations for the Brussels summit on Afghanistan which is due to be organized next month and said the government is fully prepared for the conference.

He emphasized on the government’s stance to tackle corruption and said fight against graft is a priority and no distinction would be made against corrupt individuals.

Abdullah also insisted on the importance fo electoral reforms and said the reforms are vital for the upcoming elections as the international community would not support Afghanistan as they were doing so in the past.

