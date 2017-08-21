Abdullah slams Gulbuddin Hekmayar for his remarks against Ahmad Shah Massoud

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 21 2017, 5:56 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah slammed the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar for his remarks against the Jihadi leaders, specifically Ahmad Shah Massoud who has been given the title of national hero.

Speaking during a meeting of the cabinet of ministers, Abdullah said the remarks by Hekmatyar regarding Jihadi leaders have roots in his ego and hatred towards the others.

Abdulalh further added that such remarks will not affect the personality of the prominent Jihadi leaders and their fame, like Ahmad Shah Massoud and Burhanuddin Rabbani, insisting that they were the true defenders of the country.

According to reports, Hekmatyar had accused Massoud of having links with Pakistan’s ISI and handing over of Kabul to Taliban during the civil war.

Hekmatyar also accused the former defense minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi of having role in the massive corruption and questioned the appointment of around 600 army generals only from the northern Panjshir province.

This comes as the chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami and governor of Balkh province had earlier slammed Hekmatyar for his remarks against Ahmad Shah Massoud and Panjshir, and accused him of sparking tensions and divisions among the people based on geographical locations, skin color, and the languages they speak.

He said the leader of Hezb-e-Islami is strictly following a mission hatched by the foreigners to spark tensions among the people.

