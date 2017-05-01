Abdullah reacts at Taliban’s spring offensive, saying Afghan forces ready to respond

By Khaama Press - Mon May 01 2017, 10:51 am

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Dr. Abdullah Abdullah reacted at the announcement of spring offensive by the Taliban group, emphasizing that the Afghan forces are ready to respond and the defend the country.

Speaking during the council of ministers meeting, Abdullah slammed Taliban for the launch of the offensive, saying such offensives will only serve the foreign interests.

Abdullah further added that the Afghan security forces are ready not only to defend the Afghan people and sovereignty but will also destroy the enemies of the country.

He said the announcement of spring offensive by the Taliban shows that the group has no intention for an Afghan-led reconciliation but are committed to continue to their violence against the nation.

The Taliban insurgents on Friday announced the launch of their spring offensive under the name of Mansoori operations as the group vowed to carry out more attacks across the country with the insurgency-led by the group entering to its 17th year.

The offensive was launched despite ongoing efforts to end the war through reconciliation as the violence mainly claiming the lives of the ordinary civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan announced the civilian casualties report last month, stating that 715 civilians were killed during the first three months of the year, attributing more than 60 percent of the casualties incurred to civilians by the militant groups.

