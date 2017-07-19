Abdullah reacts at Ata Mohammad Noor’s remarks recent violence

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 7:05 pm

The chief executive of the government of national unity of Afghanistan reacted at the remarks of the governor of northern Balkh province Ata Mohmmad Noor regarding the recent violence in the country, stating that he has never been after protecting his seat but working for the interests of the people.

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul which was organized to change the name of Zanbaq square to Martyred Mohammad Salim Izadyar square.

Salim, the son of the first deputy chairman of the senate house, was killed two days after a deadly bombing close to Zanbaq square where a deadly explosion left over 150 people dead.

Apparently gesturing towards Noor’s remarks regarding his failure to ensure security for the people, specifically those who casted votes for him, Abdullah said the issue of the recent bombings in Kabul and the violent protests are always shared during the security meetings.

Abdullah further added that the security officials are always asked to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incidents and violence against the protesters.

Speaking during a gathering on Sunday, for the first time after the agreement for formation of a new political coalition, Noor said the government, specifically the chief executive failed to ensure security of the ordinary people during the protests who were shot dead and even run over by the armored vehicles.

Noor said the chief executive has particularly failed to ensure the right of those people who had once casted votes in his favor in the elections.

In other parts of speech, Noor said a major conspiracy is being orchestrated against the Jamiat-e-Islami party and its allies and the last month’s attack on the funeral Salim Izadyar, the son of the deputy chairman of the Senate House, was plotted to eliminate the party’s leaders.

He said the deployment of four suicide bombers on the funeral ceremony remains questionable as even the chief executive who is a member of the security council, failed to ensure security for an important event.

Noor also added that the coalition among Jamiat-e-Islami, Junbish-e-Millie, and Wahdat Islami will be announced in capital Kabul in the near future.

