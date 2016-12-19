Abdullah opens 10-day campaign to clean Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 1:36 pm

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated a 10-day campaign for the cleaning of Kabul as the capital city has been struggling with the maintenance works to keep it clean of garbage, mainly due to overwhelming growth of population.

“Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah kicks off the general assembling -Hashar- for the cleaning of #Kabul City today,” the Chief Executive said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, Chief Executive Abdullah said he is hopeful that all the institutions, organizations, and the ministries participate in the campaign.

In the meantime, it is expected that the Kabul municipality will start the cleaning work of the main Kabul River as efforts are underway to start rebuilding of the historic sites located along the river.

The river goes through the main market place of the city where hundreds of thousands of people visit on daily basis for the shopping.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani opened a similar campaign for the cleaning of the capital earlier this year.

This comes as President Ghani insisted on the appointment of a qualified mayor to turn Kabul city into one of the best cities of the world after he assumed office as the newly-elected Afghan president.

