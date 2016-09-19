Abdullah: No remarks on peace deal with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s party

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 19 2016, 3:53 pm

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said Monday he has no remarks regarding the peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Speaking during a meeting of Ministers’ Council, Abdullah said none of the articles in the draft peace agreement is against the national interests of the country.

This comes as the officials in Afghanistan High Peace Council (AHPC) have said the peace agreement with Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will be signed in coming two to three days.

Deputy High Peace Council Chief Abdul Khabir Ochqoon said Sunday that the draft peace agreement will be signed in two to three days.

The peace deal between Hezb-e-Islami and the Afghan government was due to be signed on 10th September, ahead of the Eid holidays.

However, the Afghanistan High Peace Council said the signing of the peace agreement was postponed due to Eid holidays but a final agreement has been concluded between the Afghan government and the party.

