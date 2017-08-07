Abdullah informs regarding CIA chief’s visit to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 1:45 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah informed regarding the visit of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief to Afghanistan.

Speaking the meeting of the Council of Ministers meeting in Kabul, Abdullah said the head of CIA visited Afghanistan last week to meet with the Afghan officials and hold talks on bilateral cooperation.

Abdullah further added that the CIA chief met with President Mohammad Ashraf as well as a meeting was organized between himself and the visiting CIA director to discuss the mutual cooperation between the two countries.

No further details were given regarding the purpose of the visit but this comes as the President Donald Trump’s administration is busy working to prepare a new strategy for Afghanistan.

The US officials have not commented regarding any progress in the preparation of the new strategy as there are reports that the Trump administration is mulling to send more troops to Afghanistan.

Earlier, reports had also emerged suggesting that the Trump administration is mulling to deploy the private security contractor, Black Water, to assist with the US mission in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Abdullah said the government of national unity leaders also met with the a delegation of the US Department of State officials to discuss issues of bilateral interest.

“We also had meetings with a delegation of the U.S. State Department led by acting assistant secretary of states and discussed partnership,” he added.

