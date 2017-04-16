Abdullah fires adviser for remarks regarding US airstrike on ISIS

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 10:31 am

The adviser of the Chief Executive has been fired for his remarks regarding the US airstrike involving the massive GBU-43 bomb on ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar province.

The Office of the Chief Executive in a statement said Daud Asas has been fired for his irresponsible remarks regarding the airstrike on ISIS militants in Nangarhar.

The statement further added that Asas was fired based on a decree issued by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, emphasizing that the government will fight against all terrorist groups without any distinction.

At least 94 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot were killed after the US forces dropped the massive GBU-43 bomb also called as Mother of All Bombs on ISIS targets in Achin district on Thursday evening.

An important hideout of the terror group and large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed during the operations, local officials in Nangarhar said, adding that the ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Hamza Abu Bakar, Mohammad Ibrani, Hamid Kunari, and Walkin the brother of Hafiz Saeed are among those killed during the operations.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS