Abdullah expresses solidarity in the wake of deadly church shooting in US

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 06 2017, 3:13 pm

The Chief Executive of the government of national unity of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah expressed solidarity in the wake of a deadly shooting in a church in the United States.

“Offering my condolences to the victims of shooting incident in Texas and standing in solidarity with the people and government of the U.S,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah’s spokesman Javid Faisal in a Twitter post said “Praying for all those affected by the shooting incident in Texas. Yet another brainless coward killed worshippers. We must uproot extremism!”

According to reports, the incident took place during the Sunday service in a church in Texas after an armed person opened fire on the participants of the ceremony.

The assailant has been identified as Devin Patrick kelley with the local media reporting that the 20-year-old man was previously discharged from the US air force following a court-martial for assaulting his wife and child.

The main motive behind the attack on the church has not been ascertained so far with reports saying the gunman was shot dead by local citizen as he was leaving the church.

The attack has reportedly left at least 26 people dead and around 20 others wounded.

