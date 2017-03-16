Abdullah disregards Noor’s remarks for regretting regarding his support in elections

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 3:59 pm

The Office of the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah wished the provincial governor of Balkh Ata Mohammad Noor Best of Luck days after he apologized to support him during the controversial presidential elections in 2014.

Abdullah’s spokesman Mujib-ur-Rehman Rahimi said they wish Noor Best of Luck after he expressed dissatisfaction from the Chief Executive for his support during the elections.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Kabul, Rahimi said the Chief Executive has not shown any specific reactions and therefore they will not comment on this.

However, he said they wish Noor Best of Luck rejecting to show any specific stance regarding Noor’s remarks.

Speaking during a gathering in Balkh province last week, Noor accused the Chief Executive of the unity government for supporting a specific circle around him and announced to halt cooperation with the Chief Executive Office.

Noor who is a prominent political figure heading the prominent Jamiat-e-Islami party, was one of the main supporters of Abdullah Abdullah during the controversial presidential elections in 2014 and played a key role in both the first round of the elections and during the run-off elections.

Noor had earlier said he is no more counting on decision making capabilities of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

He claimed that his lack of confidence on Abdullah has led to opening of direct talks with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Noor further added that Abdullah has performed with weakness in the past two and half years and the reason behind direct talks between him and President Ghani is due to lack of proper presentation of Jamiat-e-Islami by Abdullah.

