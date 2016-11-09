Abdullah congratulate Trump on victory, Americans on successful election

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 09 2016, 5:19 pm

The Chief Executive Abdulah Abdullah congratulated the Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump for his victory in the presidential election today.

“I would like to congratulate Donald Trump for becoming the 45th president of the United States of America,” Abdullah said, adding that “I also congratulate the people of the United States for the successful election and wish them all the best.”

Abdullah further added that Afghanistan is looking forward to the expansion of mutual cooperation with the new US administration under Donald Trump.

“I also extend best wishes to Hillary Clinton and her campaing. May we extend the cooperation further and build on the progress,” Abdullah added.

The Afghan people have mixed reaction regarding the election of Trump as the new US president with majority of the people welcoming his election, considering his stance regarding the regional policy.

However, the US Ambassador to Afghanistan Michael McKinley earlier said the presidential election in United States will not affect the policies of Washington in Afghanistan and the bilateral pacts available between the two countries.

“Today I was asked many times what the impacts of these elections would be on US-Afghanistan relations and my answer is always the same, America’s long term commitment to our partnership with Afghanistan was renewed this year in Warsaw and Brussels. The US Afghan relationship will remain strong and and close because it is based not anyone election, leader or party on our common interests, our people to people ties, our shared values that so deeply rooted,” Ambassador McKinely said.

