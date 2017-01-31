Abdullah arrives in Helmand amid deteriorating security situation

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 2:48 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in Helmand as the province has been witnessing fierce clashes during the past two days.

The Office of the Chief Executive confirmed his arrival in Helmand as he leads a high level delegation to meet with the local officials.

Local officials in Helmand also confirmed that CE Abdullah has arrived in Helmand is currently busy meeting with the local officials.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said the Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior are among the senior officials accompanying CE Abdullah during his visit.

He said the meeting has been organized with the local officials in 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan National Army.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, earlier said a high level delegation will visit the province to review the security situation.

The Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on security posts in Sangin district on Monday which forced the Afghan government to deploy additional commandos of the Afghan army to assist in repulsing the attack.

Local officials are saying that the commando forces arrived late on Monday night and the security situation is in control of the security forces.

No further details have been given regarding the casualties of the Taliban insurgents but local officials are saying at least 19 Taliban insurgents were killed.

