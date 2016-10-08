Abdullah appreciates Pakistan’s $500m commitment, support to Afghan refugees

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 08 2016, 10:40 am

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah has appreciated the Pakistani government for their latest commitment of $500 million in Brussels Conference on Afghanistan and the country’s support to the Afghan refugees.

During a meeting with the Minister of States and Frontier Regions of Pakistan, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Abdul Quadir Baloch in Geneva, Abdullah appreciated Pakistan’s generous hosting of Afghan refugees for the past four decades.

Abdullah and Baloch discussed the return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan during a quadripartite meeting on Afghan refugees, which included Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and the UNHCR.

The Afghan Chief Executive added that there was a clear decision by the Government of Afghanistan, that the Afghan refugees should return to their country and all efforts were being made for their sustainable resettlement in Afghanistan.

“He also appreciated Pakistan’s announcement of US Dollars 500 million for Afghanistan at the recently concluded Brussels Conference,”Abdullah was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Ministry fo Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The statement further added that Minister Abdul Quadir Baloch, while referring to the decisions taken by the last Tripartite meeting on Refugees held in Pakistan, pointed out that Pakistan was faithfully implementing these decisions.

“The Afghan refugees were our brothers and sisters and therefore we had a particular interest in their return to Afghanistan with dignity. We shall follow this principle in the return of Afghan refugees currently taking place,” he added.

