Abdullah admits deadly Herat bombing, Sar-e-Pul massacre could have been avoided

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 12:20 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unit Abdullah Abdullah has admitted that the recent deadly incidents, including the deadly bombing in Herat mosque could have been avoided.

Abdullah made the remarks during the meeting of ministers council in Kabul today.

He said intelligence information were available regarding the recent attacks and insisted that necessary measures were supposed to be taken to prevent the attacks.

“The attack on Jawadiya mosque in Herat was a sign of barbarism. Daeesh and other enemies tried to sparkle sectarian war with this attack,” he added.

However, he said enemies try to divide us on lines but, people gathered together and showed solidarity in the face of terror and violence.

The attack on Jawadia Shi’ite mosque in western Herat took place last week with the ISIS terrorist group claiming responsibility behind the attack that left dozens of people dead or wounded.

In the meantime, the provincial governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said Sunday that the militants have massacred at least 30 to 40 people, including women and children after they captured a key area in Sayad district.

He also warned that the provincial capital is also at the risk of collapse and will soon be captured by the militants if additional forces are not deployed.

The First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum has warned of a human catastrophe in Sayad as he criticized the government and security organs for remaining reckless to act, claiming that three days have passed since the militants captured the area and killed dozens of people, including public uprising forces, local police forces, and ordinary civilians.

