A private company to invest $1.3 billion in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 14 2017, 1:14 pm

A private company presented its plan to the national economic council for the investment of around $1.3 billion in capital Kabul.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the plan by Gulbahar Company was presented during the national economic council meeting chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The plan included construction of complexes, investment in cement production, tiles and ceramics, medicines, cigarettes, paper and flour production.

The officials of the company said the investment will create jobs for up to 10,000 people directly while 25,000 people will benefit in directly.

The officials further added that the investment will also help the country to become more self-sufficient in terms of the required materials supply, reduce import from the neighboring country, and create more income for the government via taxes.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah hailed the company for planning to invest and vowed that the government will take all necessary steps to pave the way for the investment.

In his turn, President Ghani said the government approves the investment plan on the condition of the full clearance of the outstanding accounts the company has with the Kabul Bank.

He also instructed his economic adviser that a committee should be formed and the implementation of each project should be given ultimatums in line with the consultation among different ministries commissions.

