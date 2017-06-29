NATO considering an increase in troops level in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 29 2017, 12:19 pm

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that the alliance is considering an increase in its presence in Afghanistan.

Speaking to reports ahead of the defense ministerial in Brussels, Stoltenberg confirmed that “Our military authorities have requested a few thousand more troops for the Mission in Afghanistan and today, I can confirm that we will increase our presence in Afghanistan.”

The Secretary General further added that “Fifteen nations have already pledged additional contributions to Resolute Support Mission. And I look forward to further announcements from other nations.”

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, mainly focusing on train, assist, and advise of the Afghan national defense and security forces, assumed the charge soon after the conclusion of the NATO-led combat mission at the end of the year 2014 and beginning of 2015.

Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the defense ministers of the alliance will discuss the path forward in Afghanistan, including future troop levels during the defense ministerial.

Stoltenberg further added “We will close the ministerial with a meeting on Afghanistan. Where our Resolute Support Mission helps ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism.”

The NATO chief said the alliance has no plans to engage in combat missions in Afghanistan.

He said the alliance will focus mainly on the training, advise, and assist mission within the framework of the Resolute Support mission.

