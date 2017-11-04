A-29s pound foreign hideouts of foreign terrorists in Kunar province

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 4:50 pm

The Afghan Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on the hideouts of the foreign terrorists in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan, the Afghan military said Saturday.

The airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Marwara district of Kunar, leaving at least three foreign insurgents dead.

The 201 Silab Corps officials in the East said the Afghan Air Force A-29 fighter planes pounded the hideouts of the terrorists and as a result at least one hideout and a heavy machine gun of the terrorists were also destroyed.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar, located in eastern parts of Afghanistan, borders the tribal regions of Pakistan and is home to several terrorist groups.

The Afghan Taliban insurgents as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot, ISIS Khorasan, operate in some of the restive districts of the province.

At least twelve people were killed or wounded during a clash between the Afghan security forces and the ISIS militants in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said late last month that the incident took place late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Kunar Bain area.

A statement by the Silab Corps said at least eight ISIS militants were killed and four others were wounded during the clashes.

The statement further added that two weapons, eight magazines of ammunition, 2 rocket launcher missiles, 1 communication device set, and 3 mobile phones together with the dead bodies of the two militants were left in the area in the aftermath of the clashes.

