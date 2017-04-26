91 killed in Taliban and ISIS militants clash in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 26 2017, 2:06 pm

At least 91 insurgents have been killed as deadly clashes erupted among the Taliban insurgents and the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

According to the local government officials, the majority of the casualties were inflicted to the Taliban insurgents.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Reza Ghafoori said the clashes started in Darzab district on Tuesday and still continue between the two sides.

He said at least 76 Taliban insurgents and 15 ISIS militants have been killed so far, citing the preliminary information received by the government.

Ghafoori further added that 56 Taliban insurgents have also been wounded alongn 12 ISIS fighters.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Jawzjan is among the relatively volatile provinces in North of Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in some of its districts.

The province has also witnessed growing activities by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group who are mainly operating in Darzab district.

The group has carried out numerous attacks against the government and other institutions including the kidnapping of several ICRC workers in this province.

