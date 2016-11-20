9 Taliban militants killed, 11 wounded in Uruzgan airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 20 2016, 10:16 am

At least 9 Taliban insurgents were killed and 11 others were wounded in an airstrike in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Chora district of Uruzgan, targeting the militants belonging to the Taliban insurgents.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The militants are often conducting insurgency activities by carrying roadside bombings, target killings, and coordinated attacks on the government compounds.

The Afghan forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations against the group in this province after they launched a major attack to take control of the strategic Tarinkot city earlier in September.

Scores of additional forces including special forces of the Afghan national army were deployed to the area as the group managed to take the war in the outskirts of the city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS