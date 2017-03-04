9 Taliban commanders among 18 killed in Laghman operations

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 4:21 pm

At least 18 Taliban insurgents including nine commanders of the group were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were killed during a series of air and ground operations conducted on Friday night in Alisheng district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed that eighteen Taliban insurgents including nine commanders of the group were killed.

Zwak further added at least ten Taliban insurgents also sustained injuries during the operations.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in this province.

The Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack to seize control of the provincial government compound last week.

But the local officials said the attacks were repulsed by the Afghan security forces and heavy casualties were incurred to the assailant militants.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

