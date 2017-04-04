9 ISIS militants killed in Afghan Special Forces operation in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 04 2017, 1:51 pm

At least nine militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the operations conducted by the Special Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP).

Local officials in Nangarhar said at least two militants of ISIS terrorist group were also arrested during the operation.

Provincial police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal said the operation was conducted in coordination with the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces in the vicinity of Achin district.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the operations were conducted in the vicinity of Pekha district of Achin on Monday.

The statement further added that a foreigner insurgent was among the two militants arrested by the Afghan forces.

A heavy Dshk heavy machine gun belonging to the militants was also destroyed during the operation, the police commandment added.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group started their operations from Nangarhar nearly three years.

