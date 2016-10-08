9 ISIS loyalists killed in Nangarhar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 08 2016, 9:28 am

At least 9 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local security officials said Saturday that the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Achin district but did elaborate further if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces in Afghanistan.

The officials further added that the airstrike was carried out on Friday and a vehicle belonging to the terrorists was also destroyed.

According to the officials, the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where both the Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to ISIS terrorist group are actively operating.

Both the Afghan forces and the US forces in Afghanistan are conducting regular raids against the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalist in the districts where they are conducting insurgency activities.

The US forces increased airstrikes against the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists earlier this year after the Obama administration granted a broader role to the American forces.

