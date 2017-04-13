89 insurgents killed in Afghan forces operations in past 24 hours: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 13 2017, 5:08 pm

At least eighty nine insurgents belonging to the various militant groups including the Taliban insurgents group were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday.

A statement by MoD said the operations were conducted in the various parts of the country and as a result at least 47 insurgents were also wounded and at least 8 others including local commanders of the Taliban group were arrested.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted with the support of the Afghan Air Force and the artillery units of the Afghan army.

According to MoD, at least 37 of the militants comprising the ISIS loyalists were killed in the vicinity of Achin district of Nangarhar, including the brother of the former top ISIS leader Hafiz Saeed.

At least five Taliban commander identified as Shahwali, Malang Jan, Ata-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Akbar, and Toran Ismail were arrested in the vicinity of Nari district of Kunar, MoD said, adding that at least 7 Taliban insurgents were killed and 14 others were wounded in the vicinity of Nawa district of Helmand.

MoD also added that 11 militants were killed and around 10 others were wounded in the vicinity of Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul, and 9 militants were eliminated along with their 2 vehicles in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz.

The Ministry of Defense said at least 12 insurgents were killed and 8 others were wounded while 3 others were arrested in Maidan Wardak province, and 6 militants were killed while 8 others were wouned in Arghandab district of Zabul.

At least 7 insurgents were killed and 7 others were wounded during the operations in Logar, Uruzgan, and Farah provinces of Afghanistan.

