8-year-old girl gang-raped, brutally killed in Uruzgan province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 6:29 pm

A young girl was gang-raped and brutally killed by unknown gunmen in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Gezab district, involving several armed men, repeated raping the 8-year-old victim and hanging her to death.

The district police chief Lalai Achekzai confirmed the girl was gang-raped by a group of individuals in Dara-e-Syedan area of Gezab district.

He said it is yet not clear who were involved in the rape of the minor girl and her brutal murder.

Achekzai further added that an investigation is underway in this regard and more information will be released later.

This comes as rape incidents involving armed individuals against the minor children are on the rise in the remote parts of the country amid rampant violence against the women.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission officials said last year that they have recorded around 3,000 cases of violence against women and young girls.

The officials further added that the cases belonged to the year 1395 and mainly involved rape cases, forced marriage, and other forms of domestic violence.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS