8 Taliban militants killed in Kabul by Afghan intelligence operatives

By Ghanizada - Sun Sep 18 2016, 1:14 pm

At least 8 Taliban insurgents were killed during an operation conducted by the Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in the vicinity of Kabul province.

According to local officials in Qarabagh district of Kabul, the militants were killed late on Saturday night during an operation that was launched around 11:00 pm and ended around 1:00 am local time.

District administrative chief Samiullah Sharifi confirmed the report and said another suspect was arrested by NDS operatives during the operation.

He said at least three commanders of the group were also among those killed during the operation.

The Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the group has been attempting to scale large attacks in the capital during the past several months as part of its spring offensive to pressurize the government.

Taliban launched its spring offensive, Omari Operation, in mid-April despite the ongoing efforts by the government to end the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

The group has managed to carry out deadly attacks in the capital during the recent months including an attack on VIP protection unit, several guest houses, and the most recent near the Ministry of Defense compound.

