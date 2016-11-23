8 militants killed in an airstrike in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 23 2016, 5:03 pm

At least 8 militants were killed in an airstrike in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Wednesday.

According to MoD, the airstrike was carried out in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province.

MoD further added that the airstrike was carried out during the clearance operation and as a result at least 13 militants were also wounded.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), in a statement said “In past 24 hours, Afghan National Police conducted several anti-terrorism joint operations with Afghan National Army and NDS to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in Helmand and Nangarhar provinces and as a result eight armed militants were killed, five wounded and six others were arrested by joint forces.

“Also, during these operations, Afghan National Security Forces discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition,” MoI added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

