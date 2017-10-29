8 killed, wounded in latest Taliban and ISIS clash in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 2:02 pm

At least eight militants were killed or wounded during the latest infighting among the Taliban and ISIS militants in eastern Nangarhar province.

Accordign to the local officials, the latest clash broke out between the two sides in the early hours of Saturday morning in Khogyani district.

The officials further added that both sides suffered casualties during the clash with the ISIS suffering the most casualties.

The provincial government media office also confirmed the incident and said at least five ISIS militants were killed and three Taliban insurgents were wounded during the clash.

A statement by the provincial government said the incident took place at around 5 am local time Sprai area of the district.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the incident so far.

This comes as several militants were killed or wounded in a similar incident in Khogyani district of Nangarhar on 18th october.

According to the officials, two militants were killed from the ISIS side while three Taliban insurgents including one of their local leaders identified as Ismail who was also famous as Fawad were among those killed from the Taliban side.

The latest clashes take place despite the call by the Taliban group leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada to reach to an agreement for ceasefire, citing similarity of Jihadic efforts among the two groups.

