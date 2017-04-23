8 killed as airstrikes, artillery fire pound ISIS-K hideouts in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 12:05 pm

A series of airstrikes and artillery fire pounded the hideouts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the security sources said Sunday.

The operations were conducted in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Tangi Mamand area in the restive Achin district, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army said.

The source further added that at least eight insurgents belonging to the terrorist group were eliminated during the operations and their dead bodies were left in the area.

This come as the local officials said Saturday at least 28 ISIS-K militants were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in Haska Mina and Achin districts since Friday.

Nangarhar has been witnessing persistent counter-terrorism operations since last year and currently the Afghan forces are conducting the operations under the name of Hamza operations to eliminate the presence of ISIS-K militants from its restive districts.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also provide support to the Afghan forces occasionally and mainly carry out airstrikes against the anti-government armed militant groups.

The US military used the world’s largest bomb, GBU-43 on ISIS-K’s network of caves in Achin district nearly ten days ago which resulted into the deaths of scores of ISIS insurgents, including their senior leaders.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS