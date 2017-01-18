8 key Taliban leaders among 37 killed in join operations: MoD

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 18 2017, 8:53 am

At least 37 Taliban insurgents including 8 key leaders of the group were killed during the joint military operations in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

The operations were conducted in Kunar, Kapisa, Uruzgan, Herat, Kunduz, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces.

According to a statement by MoD, at least 14 militants were also wounded and 3 others including Pakistani nationals were arrested.

The 8 key Taliban leaders were killed in Musa Qala district and have been identified as Mullah Tahir who was responsible for the financing of the group, Haji Nasir who was recruiting for the group, Haji Khadem who was in command of the Red Unit of the Taliban, Haji Rouhani, Taliban’s shadow district chief for Marjah, Haji Lala, Taliban’s shadow district chief for Nawzad, Haji Kamil, commander of the Red Unit for Nahr-e-Saraj, Haji Khalid, Taliban’s shadow deputy governor for Uruzgan, Mullah Sadiq Agha, Taliban’s military chief for Kandahar and Helmand.

The statement further added that two Pakistani insurgents were also among the 36 killed in the operations in Helmand province.

The ministry also added that 4 hideouts of the Taliban group were also destroyed in the operations in Greshk district.

Another militant was killed in Tagab district of eastern Kapisa province and another militant was wounded.

