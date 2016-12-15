8 ISIS militants separate airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 15 2016, 2:02 pm

At least 8 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in separate airstrikes conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were killed in Haska Mina and Achin districts.

According to the local security officials, at least six of the militants were killed in Kharga area of Haska Mina district while two others were killed in Pekha area of Achin.

The officials further added that the local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The ISIS loyalists are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of eastern Nangarhar province as they attempt to expand foothold in this province and other parts of the country.

However, they continue to face pressures as the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan conduct regular operations against the terror group.

The increased raids followed amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate and turn the province into operational base of the group.

