8 ISIS loyalists killed in an airstrike in Kunar province

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 07 2016, 11:55 am

At least 8 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during an airstrike in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Shegal district, leaving 8 dead, 15 wounded, and an accommodation of the terrorist group destroyed.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents are actively operating.

However, the ISIS loyalists have also increased their presence in the province as they attempt to expand foothold in the country despite major crackdowns against the group in eastern Nangarhar province.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a major operation in Nangarhar to suppress the activities of ISIS loyalists in mid-July this year.

The US forces also provided support to the Afghan forces during the operation conducted in Kot, Achin and parts of the province where ISIS loyalists were conducting insurgency.

The US forces resumed operations against ISIS loyalists after the Obama administration granted them broader role to combat the terror groups in Afghanistan.

