8 ISIS loyalists in separate airstrikes in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 11:26 am

At least eight loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the militants were killed on Saturday and Sunday in the vicinity of Achin district.

The officials further added that the airstrikes were conducted in Dap and Momand areas of Achin district.

No further details were given regarding the airstrike and it is yet not clear if the raids were conducted by the Afghan forces or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the officials said the militants killed during the airstrikes are all foreigners.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their foothold in this province, including the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The attempts by militant groups forced the Afghan forces to launch a major operation, Shaheen-25 operations, to suppress their activities.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also conduct airstrikes occasionally in this province under a broader role which was granted to them by Obama administration earlier last year.

