8 civilians killed, 3 foreign troops wounded with 25 civilians in Kabul suicide attack

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 12:10 pm

At least eight civilians were killed and three foreign troops along with 25 civilians were wounded in a suicide attack in capital Kabul earlier today.

US Navy Captain William K. Salvin, spokesman for the US Forces-Afghanistan, said a coalition MRAP convoy was targeted by an improvised explosive device in Kabul this morning about 8 am.

He said three coalition service members were wounded. All sustained non-life threatening wounds, are in stable condition, and are currently being treated at coalition medical facilities.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack so far.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) earlier said eight civilians were killed in the attack and twenty five others were wounded.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 9th police district of the city close to Abdul Haq Square after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the convoy of the foreign forces.

The attack has been carried out days after the Taliban group announced its spring offensive and vowed to carry out more attacks across the country.

