8 Afghan soldiers martyred, 75 militants killed in past 24 hours: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 4:44 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) released its latest operational update amid deteriorating security situation in the country, stating that 8 Afghan soldiers lost their lives while 75 militants were killed in the past 24 hours.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said, adding that 8 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted with the support of the Afghan Air Force and artillery units of the Afghan army.

According to MoD, at least 43 of the militants, including 4 commanders of the militants identified as Mullah Salam Uzbek, Mullah Naqibullah, Qari Naeem and Mullah Shahabuddin were killed in Baghlan Markazi district of Baghlan province.

At least 2 militants were killed and another militant was injured during separate operations conducted in Wardak, Paktika, and Ghazni provinces, MoD added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

