750 ISIS militants killed since early March in Afghanistan: USFOR-A

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 10:18 am

At least 750 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed in the past two and half months in Afghanistan.

The US Forces in Afghanistan in a statement said “Since early 2016, Afghan and US counter-terrorism forces have put relentless pressure on ISIS-Khurasan, their branch in Afghanistan. Their territory and fighting strength have been reduced two-thirds.”

The statement further added “In the last nine months alone, Afghan and US counter-terrorism forces have killed the ISIS-K Emir Hafiz Sayed Khan and his replacement Abdul Hasib. They have also killed over a dozen of their top leadership. Since March, they have killed more than 750 ISIS-K fightres, recovering territory so that displaced Afghans have been able to return to their homes.”

“As Afghan and US Special Forces make this progress, the full extent of ISIS-K barbarity is being revealed. Particularly heinous has been ISIS-K recruitment and training of child soldiers and kidnapping of young women who they force into marriage with their fighters. Some of the women forced into marriage have escaped as friendly operations progress,” the statement added.

US Forces in Afghanistan also added “In addition to restoring territory to Afghan citizens, the operations have destroyed cave and tunnel complexes, command and control centers and logistics nodes. These operations will continue until ISIS-K is defeated in 2017.”

