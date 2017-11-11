$700m US military aid to Pakistan conditional on action against terror groups

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 11 2017, 1:43 pm

The United States Congress has reportedly authorized up to $700 million in military aid to Pakistan with the funds to be released once the country takes actions against terror groups, specifically the Haqqani terrorist network.

According to reports, the funds have been included in the reconciled text of the House and Senate versions of the 2018 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA-2018).

Released on Thursday, the NDAA-2018 states that $350m of $700m would be made available to Pakistan under the CSF contingent upon certification from the secretary of defence that Pakistan is taking demonstrable steps against the Haqqani network.

This comes as reports emerged earlier this month suggesting that the United States has shared a list of at least twenty terrorist groups with Islamabad which Washington insists use the Pakistani soil for the terrorist activities in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to the local media outlets that the White House retains a list of 20 terrorist groups that the Trump administration claims are operating in Pakistan.

The sources further added that the list has reportedly been shared with Islamabad by Afghanistan and the United States.

According to reports, the Haqqani terrorist network is on the top of the list shared with Islamabad as the US officials are saying that the network has safe havens in Fata and uses them to launch attacks into Afghanistan.

