700 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar province in past 3 months: Gen. Waziri

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 16 2017, 8:24 pm

At least 700 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in the past three months in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the commander of the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army General Mohammad Zaman Waziri said Thursday.

Gen. Waziri made the remarks during a visit to Chaparhar district on Thursday which the local officials are saying has been fully cleared of the ISIS militants.

He said the ISIS militants have suffered heavy casualties in the past two years and around 700 militants of the terror group were killed only in the past three months during the Hamza operations.

According to Gen. Waziri, the ISIS militants had launched a psychological war in Chaparhar and Pacher Agam districts in a bid to keep the security personnel but he emphasized that all the attempts by the terror group have been foiled and they have been hardly hit during the operations.

Gen. Waziri further added that the Afghan security forces launched a join operation in Chaparhar district on Wednesday and as a result the areas where the ISIS militants were active have been cleared.

He also added that the security check posts will be established in the areas cleared of ISIS militants in order to prevent their return.

The commander of the 201st Silab Corps also added that the ISIS militants are being trained on the other side of the Durand Line and are deployed to Nangarhar for the insurgency activities.

Gen. Waziri said the ISIS militants managed to flee area after the operations were launched and one of them has been arrested, two were killed, and four others were wounded in the past 24 hours.

