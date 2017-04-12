7 Taliban militants killed in Afghan Air Force strike in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 1:11 pm

At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force.

According to a statement by MoD, at least seven Taliban insurgents were killed and two others were in the airstrike conducted in the vicinity of Alisheng district.

This comes a clash broke out between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents in this province late on Monday in this province.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed that four Taliban insurgents were killed during the clashes.

The provincial government in a statement said at least seven Taliban insurgents were also critically wounded during the clashes and another insurgent was arrested.

The statement further added that the clashes broke out late on Monday evening as the Afghan forces were busy conducting counter-terrorism operations as well as eradicating the opium fields.

The operations were launched six days ago under the name of Almas-2 to clear the areas in the outskirts of the provincial capital of the insurgents.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS