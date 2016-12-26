7 Pakistanis among 14 ISIS loyalists killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 10:25 am

At least 14 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said at least 7 of the militants killed during the operations are hailing from Pakistan.

MoD further added that the operations were conducted with the air support in Haska Mina district.

However, the provincial police commandment officials, said at least 7 militants were killed during the artillery strikes in Haska Mina district.

According to the officials, the militants killed during the operations are foreigners but did not provide further information.

The anti-government armed militant groups including ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

