22 killed, 50 wounded in market explosion in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 31 2017, 11:49 am

At least twenty two people were killed and around fifty others were wounded after an explosion ripped through a busy market in Kurram Agency tribal region of Pakistan.

According to the local officials, the incident took place earlier today in Shandak Bazar located in Parachinar city, one of the largest cities of the tribal regions of Pakistan.

The type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far but local officials are saying that the blast has apparently taken place due to a suicide attack.

A local official Sajid Hussain Turi has told reporters that 22 people were killed but local media reports are saying that the death toll climb to 15 after some of those wounded succumbed to their injuries.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident which comes almost three months after a similar incident left at least 25 people dead in Parachinar.

According to the local media reports, the attack in the month of January in Parachinar was claimed by Lashkar-i-Jhangvi al-Alami along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter Shehryar Mehsud.

