8 killed, 35 wounded as explosion rocks Lahore city in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 12:12 pm

At least eight people were killed and thirty five others were wounded in an explosion in Lahore city of Pakistan.

The incident took place earlier today in Defense area of Lahore city targeting a restaurant.

According to the Pakistan officials, the nature of the blast could not be confirmed at the moment.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

A spokesman for Punjab police Nayab Haidar has confirmed that the incident took place due to an explosive device.

He confirmed that eight people were killed in the incident and 35 others were wounded.

Earlier, reports suggested that the blast took place mysteriously while other reports were saying that the explosion has taken place due to a malfunction in a generator.

This comes as at least 7 people were killed and several others were wounded in an explosion in Charasadda district few days ago.

At least 70 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a suicide attack in Sehwan city of Sindh province two weeks.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction had claimed responsibility behind the attacks.

