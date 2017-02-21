7 ISIS militants killed during ongoing Shaheen-25 operations

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 12:03 pm

At least seven ISIS militants were killed during the ongoing Shaheen-25 operations in eastern Nangarahr province of Afghanistan.

According to provincial police commandment, the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Haska Mina district.

The militants were targeted by the security forces in Chongi area with the support of the air force and artillery units.

At least two loyalists of the terror group were also wounded during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Shaheen-25 offensive was launched in line with the approval of the national security council to suppress the growing activities of ISIS loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province.

The local officials saying the operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces who are providing air support to the ground forces.

The US forces in Afghanistan stepped up counter-terrorism operations after they were granted broader role by the Obama administration last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the loyalist of ISIS terrorist group are expanding foothold in the country.

