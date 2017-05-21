7 ISIS militants killed, 12 wounded in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 11:48 am

At least seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were killed or wounded during the past 24 hours in Chaparhar district.

The operations were conducted in the vicinity of Latakpur and Kandi Bagh areas of Chaparhar district, the police commandment said, adding that the operations were conducted with the support of the air power.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated a RPG rocket launcher along with a vehicle belonging to the ISIS terrorist group, the police commandment added.

The security officials are saying that the Silab-5 operations launched to eliminate ISIS terrorists are successfully being conducted in the restive districts of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The Afghan security forces have stepped up operations to eliminate the loyalists of the terrorist group as they attempt to expand their operations in this province and other parts of the country.

The US forces based in Afghanistan also conduct regular airstrikes to target the ISIS loyalists and support the Afghan forces in their fight against the terrorist groups.

The US forces based in Afghanistan said Friday “In the last nine months alone, Afghan and US counter-terrorism forces have killed the ISIS-K Emir Hafiz Sayed Khan and his replacement Abdul Hasib. They have also killed over a dozen of their top leadership. Since March, they have killed more than 750 ISIS-K fighters, recovering territory so that displaced Afghans have been able to return to their homes.”

