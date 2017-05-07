7 ISIS-K militants killed in drone strike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 3:17 pm

At least seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Saturday.

The provincial police commandment said the militants were targeted in an airstrike carried out by the foreign forces using unmanned aerial vehicle in the vicinity of Chaparhar district.

The source further added that the foreign forces engaged the ISIS militants in Spari area of Chaparhar.

The local residents and security forces on the ground did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

The ISIS loyalists operating under the name of ISIS Khurasan have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Hamza operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

