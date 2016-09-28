7 Afghan students disappear from military facilities in US

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 9:18 am

At least 7 Afghan military students sent to US for training have disappeared from the military facilities, it has been reported.

According to the local media reports, citing sources in Pentagon, the military students from Afghanistan disappeared during the ongoing month.

A Pentagon spokesman Patrick L. Evans has confirmed to Fox News that four students were considered absent without leave, or AWOL, from International Military Student programs over the Labor Day weekend, and three more during the September 17-18 weekend.

Two of the four students disappeared during the Labor Day were from Fort Benning in Georgia, one from an Army facility in Little Rocks Arkansas and one from Fort Lee in Virginia.

Another local newspaper, the Washington Free Beacon, reported that the officials have since accounted for at least two of the Afghans — who may have left the US.

This comes as military launched a search after two Afghan airmen disappeared from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia in December last year.

According to the officials, one of the two men was found six weeks later in Virginia, possibly seeking political asylum while the whereabouts of the second man remained unclear.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS