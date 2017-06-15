7 Afghan army personnel arrested for facilitating attack on Shaheen corps

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 11:49 am

At least seven Afghan army personnel have been arrested for facilitating the deadly attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense spokesmen Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the seven army personnel were identified during the investigations and are in custody of the Afghan intelligence for further questioning and probe.

Gen. Waziri further added that the attack was carried out by a group of at least ten suicide bombers and the arrested army personnel allegedly facilitated the entry of the suicide bombers and equipment for the attack.

This comes as commander of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army and several army officers and soldiers were jailed after a deadly attack that left more than 100 dead late in April this year.

At least 135 people were killed and around 64 others were wounded in the attack on the Afghan army base, the 209thShaheen Corps in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the findings of the Ministry of Defense released on Wednesday, 10 officers, 26 sergeants, 94 soldiers, and 5 civilians were among those killed.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said 2 officers, 15 sergeants, and 47 soldiers were among those wounded.

He said the ministry had initially put the number to 100 as the majority of the victims were civilian clothes and most of them were unrecognizable.

